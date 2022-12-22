An Idaho Falls man who choked a pregnant woman and assaulted multiple officers was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Thursday.
District Judge Michael Whyte sentenced Brandon Maisey, 38, as part of a plea agreement in which Maisey admitted to attempted strangulation and assault or battery on a peace officer.
Whyte gave Maisey an underlying sentence of three to 11 years in prison for attempted strangulation and three to five years for battery, time he will not have to serve if he completes the rider program.
Several other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, including felony domestic battery, another charge of assaulting an officer and multiple misdemeanors.
Maisey was arrested in April after he choked the victim, chased her and fought with officers when they tried to intervene. He was already facing the battery on an officer charge for an incident in July 2021.
Maisey had entered the house without the victim’s permission, taken a variety of pills, and attacked her.
The victim said she reminded Maisey she was pregnant, and that he responded by saying multiple times he was going to kill her.
During sentencing Defense Attorney Kelly Mallard argued the combination of Maisey’s prescription medications, combined with his use of alcohol, were a major factor in his behavior. Mallard said Maisey has since reduced the number of pills he takes and has stopped mixing them with alcohol.
Mallard said Maisey was originally a candidate for a domestic violence court program, but that his application was denied because he was deemed “unsupervisable,” a decision Mallard said had been unfair.
Maisey also was reportedly turned away from other court programs, including mental health court due to his mental health condition not being serious enough, and drug court because the program is full.
Without these programs, Mallard said Maisey had taken it upon himself to seek counseling, anger management and other programs on his own.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Davis noted the case was Maisey’s first felony. He said, however, that Maisey has a record of “not complying with the rules.”
Davis said Maisey had previously been accepted into and completed a domestic violence court program, only to end up back in court for domestic violence.
In a statement to the court, Maisey said the domestic violence program did help him, and that he believes the underlying cause of his behavior is his alcohol use.
Maisey pleaded with Whyte to give him probation, saying he acknowledged that his crimes were his own fault and that he hated being in jail for the past four months.
Whyte instead sentenced Maisey to a rider program, which will require Maisey to serve between six months and a year taking classes to reduce his likelihood of recidivism. If Maisey completes that program, Whyte can either release Maisey on probation or impose the underlying sentence.
