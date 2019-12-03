An Idaho Falls man who choked a woman and injured her arm was sentenced to probation Monday and ordered to attend domestic violence court.
Nicholas Latislaw, 45, was arrested in August after the victim called 911. She had bruises on her neck and arm. A doctor originally said her arm was broken. Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tanner Crowther revealed Monday in court that her arm was later determined not to have been broken.
The victim gave an impact statement to the court asking for leniency. She said she and Latislaw have been in counseling and have stayed sober since the altercation. She said Latislaw recently obtained an electrician's license. The victim said she considered herself partially responsible for the attack.
"We've been working very hard to fix what we both caused that night," the victim said.
Crowther recommended probation to the court as part of the plea agreement. Latislaw was originally charged with attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery. The attempted strangulation charge was reduced to felony battery as part of the agreement.
Crowther noted Latislaw had a criminal history in both Idaho and out of state.
Public Defender John Thomas described his client as "a typical southern gentleman who happens to drink too much." He said by all accounts, Latislaw's behavior is only a problem when he is intoxicated. Thomas agreed that probation was the appropriate sentence, but argued the domestic violence court was unnecessary.
District Judge Joel Tingey determined the domestic violence court would be better than just probation. He gave Latislaw an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison. If Latislaw violates probation, Tingey can impose the prison sentence.