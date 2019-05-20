An Idaho Falls man who held a woman and choked her was sentenced Thursday to probation.
Gary Baxter, 51, was arrested in March after the victim showed up at work covered in bruises. The victim said Baxter had choked her the night before during an argument.
The victim told police Baxter had been regularly abusive, but she was unable to leave him because she was financially dependent on him. She said Baxter held her down with his knees and covered her mouth when she attempted to scream for him to stop. She said he had his other hand around her throat and she was afraid she would lose consciousness.
Police observed multiple bruises on the victim. Baxter denied choking the victim, saying he only held her down because she was hitting him.
Baxter was originally charged with attempted strangulation. The charge was reduced to misdemeanor domestic battery as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay $337.50 in fees.