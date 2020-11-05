An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in July was sentenced to prison Thursday for choking a woman and hitting her baby with a hammer.
Ivar Paul Havneros, 39, pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery, reduced from attempted strangulation, and felony injury to a child. One count of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
District Judge Joel Tingey ordered Havneros to serve a minimum of two years in prison with an indeterminate period of five years for a sentence of potentially seven years in prison.
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers Havneros attempted to stab her with scissors while she was holding the baby. She attempted to leave the room to put the baby down when Havneros threw her against the ground.
Havneros started choking the victim, who told police she convinced him to stop by saying she needed to cook dinner. He later threatened the victim with a knife and attempted to take the child from her.
The victim attempted to put the baby in a car to leave. Havneros knocked the baby's car seat on the ground with the baby in it. The victim said he also threatened a 9-year-old child at the residence with a knife.
The victim tried to knock the knife from Havneros' hand. He then grabbed a hammer and swung at the woman, who was holding the baby.
The victim was able to escape and yell for help. Havneros then left the residence.
Police examined the baby and found multiple marks, including one that appeared to have been made by a hammer. The victim had a black eye, bleeding lips, bruises on her neck and a lump near her eyebrow the size of a golf ball.
In addition to prison time, Havneros was ordered to serve $2,321 in fines and fees.