An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in March for choking a woman was sentenced to four years of probation Monday.
Randolph Two Bulls, 30, will be required to complete a domestic violence court program as part of his probation. The program will involve attending meetings and undergoing an anger management program.
The sentence was jointly recommended by the prosecution and defense. Two Bulls originally was charged with attempted strangulation. The charge was reduced to felony domestic battery as part of a plea agreement.
Two Bulls had punched through a window after the victim had locked her doors to prevent him from entering. He grabbed her around the neck and took her phone when she attempted to call 911. Two of the victim's children witnessed Two Bulls choking their mother.
When police and emergency medical responders arrived, Two Bulls claimed he had coronavirus, then began coughing and spitting on the responders. A spit hood was used to stop him.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer said he felt domestic violence court was appropriate after Two Bulls expressed a willingness to take responsibility for his actions.
"All along the way he's owned this whole incident," Spencer said. "He's never tried to justify it or make excuses."
Two Bulls told the court he wanted to work on his sobriety. According to the probable cause affidavit, he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Two Bulls added that he wanted to make up for the harm he cause the victim and work on himself as a parent.
"All I can do is prove through actions that I can change," Two Bulls said.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. gave Two Bulls an underlying sentence of two-to-nine years in prison, which can be imposed if Two Bulls does not complete his probation. The judge also granted Two Bulls withheld judgment, meaning the case may be dismissed if he completes probation and the domestic violence court program.