An Idaho Falls man who threatened to shoot a woman attempting to repossess his car was sentenced to five years of probation Wednesday.
Branson Ferguson, 28, will also be required to serve 100 hours of community service and enter an anger management program.
The incident happened in December 2021 after Ferguson reportedly failed to make payments on a car he purchased from Advance Auto Sales.
The victim, a dealership employee, was sent to repossess the car. Court records state Ferguson approached her as she was driving the car out of a parking lot and accused her of stealing.
The victim said she told Ferguson she was repossessing the car and that he needed to contact the dealership to sort the situation out. Ferguson then drew a gun and pointed it at her and demanded she unlock the car door.
In a recorded phone call with the dealership, Ferguson admitted to “making her aware” he had a gun when he confronted the victim, but denied pointing it at her.
Ferguson was charged with aggravated assault. In August he failed to appear for a hearing and his defense attorney withdrew from the case. Ferguson was located in September and was allowed on pretrial supervision with the requirement that he wear an ankle monitor. A plea deal was reached in February.
District Judge Bruce Pickett gave Ferguson an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation.
