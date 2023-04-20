Branson Ferguson

Branson

An Idaho Falls man who threatened to shoot a woman attempting to repossess his car was sentenced to five years of probation Wednesday.

Branson Ferguson, 28, will also be required to serve 100 hours of community service and enter an anger management program.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.