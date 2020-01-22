An Idaho Falls man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison Tuesday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. also sentenced Timothy Allen Brewer, 30, to an indeterminate period of 10 years in prison.
Brewer was arrested in April after he admitted to groping a then-15-year-old girl multiple times. According to court records, Brewer worked for a transportation company for special needs students to the victim's school. He was charged with child sexual abuse by causing or having sexual contact with a minor under 16 years of age.
During the sentencing, Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey revealed Brewer had admitted to sexually abusing children in four other incidents during his psychosexual evaluation. According to Dewey, when Brewer was 19 years old he checked a 13-year-old girl out of school by posing as her brother in order to have sex with the victim.
The past cases of sexual abuse were cited by Watkins as a reason for the prison sentence instead of probation, as Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom had recommended.
The victim's father gave an impact statement saying his daughter had to switch schools after the abuse, and that she had missed out on academic opportunities as a result.
"Hopefully with our younger children we will be able to watch out for things like this," the father said.
Wixom cited the psychosexual evaluation that concluded Brewer's deviancy could be treated if his contact with minors was regulated, and he was required to take polygraph examinations.
Wixom also pointed out that his client had spent nine months in jail while the case proceeded, and had faced personal consequences.
"He's lost his family over this," Wixom said. "He's paid a big toll, a big penalty for his actions that will be separate and apart, and perhaps even more permanent than what this court may impose as a sentence."
Dewey said Brewer was cooperative with investigators after his initial interrogation and throughout the court proceedings, but that his history was too serious to allow less than a prison sentence.
Brewer gave a statement saying he was "extremely remorseful" for what happened, and apologized to the victim and family.