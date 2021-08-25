An Idaho Falls man who punched a woman until she became unconscious was sentenced to probation Monday.
Eric Scott Jones, 39, was arrested in January 2020 after the victim called 911. She was on the phone with a dispatcher long enough to yell for help before Jones took the phone.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Jones to serve five years on probation for felony domestic battery and intimidation of a witness. The sentences are consecutive, meaning Jones will spend a combined 10 years on probation.
Jones also must serve 100 hours of community service. He has an underlying sentence of three to eight years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation. Watkins also can sentence Jones to up to 180 days of discretionary jail time as a lesser punishment for a probation violation.
After the 911 call, an Idaho Falls Police Department officer located a truck with Jones driving and the victim in a passenger seat. The victim mouthed "Help me," according to the probable cause affidavit and the officer pulled the truck over.
The victim was covered in blood and had two black eyes. She said Jones had punched her until she blacked out and rolled out of the car as it was moving.
The victim said she called 911 as Jones turned the car around. He stopped, forced her into the car and took her phone.
In addition to probation and community service, the judge ordered Jones to pay $2,521 in fines and fees. Watkins also sentenced him to 135 days in jail, with credit for 115 days already served.