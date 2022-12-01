John Wiece

Wiece

A district judge sentenced an Idaho Falls man to five years of probation Thursday for felony injury to a child.

John Wiece, 47, was originally charged with child sexual abuse of a minor after a 6-year-old girl reported he had molested her. The charge was reduced as part of the plea agreement, and Wiece will not have to register as a sex offender.


