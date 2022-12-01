A district judge sentenced an Idaho Falls man to five years of probation Thursday for felony injury to a child.
John Wiece, 47, was originally charged with child sexual abuse of a minor after a 6-year-old girl reported he had molested her. The charge was reduced as part of the plea agreement, and Wiece will not have to register as a sex offender.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Davis said he agreed to the plea deal so that the victim, who is now 8 years old, would not have to testify in court about the sexual assault.
Wiece offered no apology or acknowledgment of his actions during the proceedings, instead emphasizing his efforts to seek out counseling and a psycho-sexual evaluation that determined he was not sexually attracted to juveniles and was a low-to-average risk of reoffending.
The evaluation reportedly concluded Wiece could safely remain in the community as long as he continued to undergo therapy while on probation.
Defense Attorney Stephen Meikle also cited letters of support from Wiece’s family members in which they said they still believed he was innocent.
Davis expressed concern that Wiece was minimizing his actions, noting that Wiece told presentence investigators he was innocent even after pleading guilty.
The victim’s mother gave an impact statement discussing how her daughter’s behavior had changed as a result of the sexual abuse.
The mother described her daughter as a happy child who “loved everyone, even John.”
The sexual abuse reportedly happened when Wiece was watching the victim. Another child contacted the victim’s mother after learning about the abuse. The victim said Wiece told her not to tell anyone what happened.
“She used to go to friends’ houses and have play dates,” the mother said. “Now she doesn’t want to leave the house.”
The victim reportedly became distrustful of strangers, particularly men. The mother said her relationships with male family members had become strained.
“She thinks most everybody is out to hurt her,” the mother said.
District Judge Michael Whyte said Wiece had a prior record that included multiple misdemeanors and a felony, but none of which involved child abuse.
Whyte gave Wiece an underlying sentence of 3-to-10 years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he complies with the terms of his probation.
Wiece will have to serve 30 days in jail, but will be allowed to serve that time on weekends so he can maintain his employment. He will have to serve 100 hours of community service and pay $2,000 in fees.
Meikle had requested that his client not be required to undergo sex offender treatment, but Whyte ordered it as a requirement of his probation.
Whyte also denied the defense’s request for a withheld judgment, which would allow the charge to be dismissed after Wiece completed his sentence. Whyte said a withheld judgment could be reconsidered after Wiece’s probation.
