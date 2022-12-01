A man who attempted to use a hotel room to barter with an underage girl for sex has had his charge reduced to a misdemeanor.
Mark Ullrich, 43, was arrested in July 2021 after the victim’s brother said Ullrich helped him and his sister carry their belongings to a hotel room. The brother said he later walked in to see Ullrich undressing.
The victim reportedly met Ullrich through a Facebook group. Ullrich admitted to groping the victim and asking her to perform a sex act, but said he believed she was an adult. The victim confirmed to police she told Ullrich she was 18 years old.
Ullrich was originally charged with sexual battery of a minor, but it was reduced to misdemeanor injury to a child as part of the plea agreement.
Defense Attorney Stephen Meikle said notes from Ullrich’s therapist said he was “very remorseful.” He asked the court to sentence Ullrich to informal probation.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Davis also recommended probation, but said at least one year should be formal.
Ullrich apologized for his actions in a statement to the court.
“I would like to say I’m sorry for my selfish behavior,” Ullrich said.
District Judge Michael Whyte said he was pleased Ullrich had sought treatment on his own without waiting for a court order. He ordered Ullrich to serve two years on probation, one formal and the second informal.
Whyte also granted Ullrich withheld judgment, meaning the charge can be dismissed if Ullrich completes his probation without incident.
