Mark Anthony Ullrich

Mark Anthony Ullrich

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Photo

A man who attempted to use a hotel room to barter with an underage girl for sex has had his charge reduced to a misdemeanor.

Mark Ullrich, 43, was arrested in July 2021 after the victim’s brother said Ullrich helped him and his sister carry their belongings to a hotel room. The brother said he later walked in to see Ullrich undressing.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.