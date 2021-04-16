An Idaho Falls man who admitted to raping two children multiple times has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison. Federal prison sentences do not have the potential for parole.
Richard Dutton, 52, was arrested in January after a teacher of the two victims learned of the child sexual abuse and reported it to police. Dutton was originally charged by the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office until the case was taken by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Idaho.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered that after Dutton's sentence is served, he will have to spend the rest of his life on supervised release.
Court records state Dutton sexually abused a young boy for six years and a young girl for two years. The children described in a forensic interview being raped by Dutton, saying he forced them to watch child pornography during the assaults and that he took photos of them.
Several images of child pornography were found on Dutton's phone during the investigation, which he admitted to taking when questioned by detectives.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers were assisted by the Department of Homeland Security during the investigation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
“Crimes of this nature are particularly disturbing, and dangerous sexual predators will continue to be brought to justice through our partnerships with all levels of law enforcement,” Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer of Homeland Security Investigations said in the news release.
Dutton will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.