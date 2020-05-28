An Idaho Falls man who, along with his brother, admitted to raping a teenage girl has been sentenced to prison.
Bryce Brumfield, 26, was ordered to serve a minimum of three years in prison and up to 15 years on May 15 by District Judge Darren Simpson for lewd conduct with a minor. A second charge for lewd conduct was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Brumfield and his brother, Tristton Brumfield, were charged in March 2019 after they confessed to sexually abusing a then 15-year-old girl.
Both the victim and the brothers were living on the same property in the summer of 2018, when the sexual assaults occurred. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies interviewed several individuals who saw Tristton Brumfield, 23, enter and leave the tent where the victim slept. One witness said the victim told them she was sleeping with both brothers.
Under Idaho law a minor cannot consent to sex or sex acts with an adult more than three years older than they are. Even if the sex is not forced, it is classified as rape by the adult.
Multiple witnesses described an incident where Bryce Brumfield raped the victim in a car while two adults, including his brother, were in the back seat. Bryce said he had also seen Tristton sexually assault the victim. The other adult told the sheriff’s office she had told both brothers about the victim’s age.
Tristton Brumfield was sentenced to retained jurisdiction in September.