An Idaho Falls man who raped two girls was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Jordan Corona-Guerrero, 22, to serve a minimum of five years in prison with a maximum potential of 30 years.
Corona-Guerrero was arrested in September 2018 after a 5-year-old girl told her mother he had sexually assaulted her.
Another case was filed in January after Corona-Guerrero admitted to raping a then 15-year-old girl in 2015. Detectives contacted the victim. She said Corona-Guerrero came to her house and demanded she have sex with him. When she refused, he raped her, according to his confession.
Corona-Guerrero was charged with lewd conduct with a minor for the first case and rape for the second. The rape charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves said his client suffers from mental disabilities that make it difficult to understand how to behave himself. Gustaves noted that Corona-Guerrero also admitted to other incidents of sexual abuse. According to Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said Corona-Guerrero told detectives he had offered a 12-year-old boy money for sex and that he had sexually abused animals.
"It shows he lacks an appreciation for proper sexual boundaries and proper sexual relationships," Gustaves said.
Both Dewey and Gustaves asked for a fixed sentence of five years. Gustaves said his client was a high risk to reoffend and that a rider program would not provide enough treatment to make him safe to live in the community.
Dewey said Corona-Guerrero had admitted to his crimes and was attempting to take responsibility for the sex abuse. However, he recounted the details of the abuse, including how the older victim had to lock herself in a bathroom to escape Corona-Guerrero.
According to court records, Corona-Guerrero was high on methamphetamine when he raped the 5-year-old girl. Witnesses said he sometimes behaved inappropriately, including by masturbating in front of minors at the residence.
When asked about the rape by doctors at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Corona Guerrero told them, “Anyone coming off meth would do that."