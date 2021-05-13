An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in April for choking a woman who confronted him for kissing her daughter has been charged with sexual battery of a child.
Tomas Alejandro Moralez-Perez, 22, was charged with attempted strangulation after he reportedly threw the girl’s mother to the ground, choked her and kicked her multiple times.
The probable cause affidavit in Moralez-Perez’s new case states the girl’s mother told Idaho Falls Police Department officers in follow-up interviews that she had seen his phone and that he had sent nudes of himself to underage girls and requested nudes from them.
The teen victim said Moralez-Perez began texting her in January indicating he was attracted to her. She told him his texts were inappropriate. He reportedly began asking her to text him nude photos of herself.
The teen victim reportedly described an incident that occurred days before the attack on her mother in which Moralez-Perez told her that her mother was ill and that she needed to return home immediately. She arrived and met with her mother, who was not sick.
The teen victim said she then went to leave, but that Moralez-Perez told her that if she left, she would never see her mother again.
“(The victim) asked Alejandro what he meant by this, and he said if she left the house (her mother) was going to get hurt, so (the victim) decided to stay at the house,” the affidavit states.
In another incident, a friend of Moralez-Perez’s reportedly went to the residence and was physically abusive toward the teen victim. She said he told her she needed to talk to Moralez-Perez. The friend’s last name was not included in the probable cause affidavit.
When the teen victim met with Moralez-Perez, he reportedly attempted to kiss her. When she refused, he reportedly told her “she needed to stop and to let him do whatever he wanted to her.”
The teen victim said Moralez-Perez inappropriately grabbed and kissed her multiple times during this incident. The teen victim later told her mother what had happened, leading to the confrontation that ended with his arrest.
Moralez-Perez was charged with sexual battery of a minor child, punishable with up to 25 years in prison.
A preliminary in the child sexual battery case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 26 at the Bonneville County Courthouse. He is scheduled to be arraigned in district court for the attempted strangulation case on May 25.