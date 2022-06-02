An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in January for shooting a woman twice is now accused of trying to convince her to leave the state.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Christopher Kerins, 42, called his mother from jail on Feb 3 and told her to tell the victim to "go to North Carolina and just heal a while."
Kerins was arrested after he reportedly shot the victim twice, one in the leg and once in the foot. He also reportedly forced the victim to undress and "dance" despite being in pain from her gunshot wounds.
The victim said Kerins attacked her because she had hidden his guns. She said he had been paranoid in the days before the confrontation, once reportedly firing down a hallway in the house because he falsely believed a stranger was breaking in.
The affidavit in the witness intimidation case states Kerins was recorded by the jail telling his mother to stop the victim from testifying at his preliminary hearing, in which a judge would determine if there was enough evidence to warrant a trial.
After that conversation, Kerins reportedly contacted several other people asking them to reach out to the victim between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9. He reportedly referred to the victim by a false name, reportedly in the hopes that jail staff and prosecutors would not realize he was talking about the victim.
"Don't say names because I am not allowed to talk to her," Kerins reportedly said in a letter sent to one of these friends. "I don't think if she wrote me they could do anything, but if I contact her I'm getting a new felony."
Intimidation of a witness, a felony, is punishable with up to five years in prison. Kerins was also charged with two counts of violating a no-contact order, both misdemeanors. According to court records, he pleaded guilty to both misdemeanor charges without a plea deal.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 15 in Bonneville County Court.