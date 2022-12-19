A Sunday morning disturbance call resulted in the felony drug arrest of a 61-year-old man, David Arthur Jones.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call at 9 a.m. and were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Randy Drive, with a report that Davis was causing a disturbance.
When deputies arrived, they located Jones in the yard briefly before he began to walk toward the home. After refusing to stop, deputies attempted to physically restrain Jones as he resisted, eventually taking him to the ground, Jones continuing to kick and yell obscenities, an Idaho Falls Police Department news release said.
Deputies were able to secure Jones and after he was handcuffed, the deputies located drug needles and just over three grams of methamphetamine on his person.
According to the release, Jones continued to kick and struggle with the deputies as he was being placed into the patrol vehicle. He was transported to the Bonneville County Jail, and after arrival, continued to struggle with deputies. Jones fought with and pulled away from deputies during the booking process.
During booking, deputies located another syringe and needle with methamphetamine hidden in Jones’ clothing.
Jones was booked into jail on two felonies, one for possession of methamphetamine, which can result in up to seven years in prison, and the second for introducing contraband into a correctional facility, which can result in five years in prison. He also was booked with misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
No preliminary hearing has been set and there is no bond listed.
