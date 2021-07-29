An Idaho Falls man who admitted to robbing two missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Thursday.
The sentence was jointly recommended by Defense Attorney John Thomas and Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor L. Scott Peterson.
Both attorneys said Spencer Blanchette, 33, had a limited criminal history, with the robbery being his first felony. He was also sentenced for grand theft.
The incident happened in November. According to court records, Blanchette demanded the missionaries give him a backpack they were carrying, and that he believed the bag held drugs.
A man who was with Blanchette told the Idaho Falls Police Department that they were driving when Blanchette told him to stop as they neared the missionaries, saying he knew them. He said he stayed in the car as Blanchette spoke to them and that he did not know Blanchette was robbing them.
Thomas told District Judge Joel Tingey that his client had a difficult childhood. Blanchette reportedly began drinking alcohol at 13 years old and used various drugs during his teen years, including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
Thomas also said Blanchette had learned of untreated mental health problems since his arrest and had been seeking treatment.
"It may be his saving grace that he got in this trouble so he can now address these mental health issues," Thomas said.
Peterson agreed that Blanchette's difficult childhood was a mitigating factor. He noted, however, that Blanchette was involved with several crimes that day, including a string of thefts of packages from people's porches.
Peterson said he was hopeful that treatment in a rider program would help Blanchette. He expressed concern that Blanchette was not remorseful over his actions, saying he was more concerned with how his actions affected his family's image than how what he did affected the victims.
In a statement to the court, Blanchette claimed he was remorseful for the robbery.
Tingey agreed to the rider sentence, though he said he could not recall having previously sentenced someone to probation or retained jurisdiction for robbery. He said he accepted the recommended sentence because of Blanchette's efforts to seek treatment.
Blanchette's underlying sentence was three to nine years for robbery and two to six years for grand theft.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, is a sentence that allows an inmate to undergo a treatment program to reduce the risk of recidivism. At the end of the program, which typically lasts between six months and a year, Tingey can review Blanchette's progress and either release him on probation or impose the underlying prison sentence.