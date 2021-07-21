An Idaho Falls man who bragged on social media about robbing a juvenile was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Aqwane Reeves, 31, to serve one to 10 years in prison for battery with intent to commit a serious felony and for grand theft. He sentenced him to one to five years for possession of a controlled substance.
The sentences will have to be served consecutively, meaning Reeves will serve a combined sentence of three years fixed and 22 years indeterminate, for a potential total of 25 years.
The defense and prosecution had reached a plea deal that would sentence Reeves to three years fixed on each charge to be served concurrently. Pickett, however, said he wanted Reeves to face a longer indeterminate period due to the severity of his crimes.
"Frankly, Mr. Reeves, I want to give you the opportunity to change, I just want you to be monitored until you do change," Pickett said.
Reeves was arrested in September after he stole $46 from a 16-year-old. The victim told police he had gone to an apartment complex on Ashment Avenue to buy marijuana. He said three men exited a van and told him to give them his money.
The victim refused and the men held him down and took his money. When he yelled, one of the men hit him in the head. He said another threatened him with a gun.
Reeves was identified as one of the attackers after he bragged about it on Snapchat. The victim identified him in a lineup. A second suspect was identified by police, but the victim did not identify him in the lineup.
Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves emphasized Reeves' upbringing during sentencing. He said Reeves was raised with eight siblings, and his parents were regularly in prison or jail. Gustaves argued that this environment meant Reeves did not develop work skills and learned to make a living selling drugs.
"They learned the environment that they lived, your honor," Gustaves said.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Garvin expressed concern that Reeves told the presentence investigator he did not need treatment for drug addiction despite using drugs daily.
Garvin held up a photo of the victim's injuries for the judge, noting that Reeves put the teen in the hospital. He said Reeves lacks empathy and does not believe he should follow the law, saying Reeves was in solitary confinement at the jail for repeatedly disrespecting staff.
Garvin said Reeve's childhood was unfortunate but argued he was repeating the cycle with his own children.
"These children are now experiencing the same instability," Garvin said.
Reeves told the judge he believed he should be punished but said he wanted to use his time in prison to rehabilitate himself and develop job skills.