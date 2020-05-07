An Idaho Falls man who sexually abused two girls was sentenced to prison Monday.
Lakotah Matthew Fox, 21, was arrested in February 2019 after he admitted to sexually abusing one of the victims, though he originally claimed the second victim, a 12-year-old girl, sexually assaulted him.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Fox to serve a minimum of one year in prison and up to a 15 year sentence.
One of the victims had told police Fox molested and raped her multiple times starting in August 2017. He admitted to sexually abusing the victim during a polygraph examination in December 2018.
A second investigation began after photos were discovered of Fox with another underage girl in bed.
In addition to time in prison, Fox was ordered to pay $1,945.50 in fines and fees.