An Idaho Falls man who shot a BB gun at another driver on 17th Street was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Wednesday.
The sentencing was jointly recommended by the prosecution and defense. District Judge Bruce Pickett accepted the plea deal, but warned Levi Bautista, 21, that his performance in the program would have to be excellent to be released on probation.
"Frankly, if you do not do an exceptional rider, the court is not going to trust you in the community," Pickett said.
Bautista also was sentenced for a burglary in which he and several other people stole a television and a backpack.
Bautista was arrested in August after admitting to the shooting when questioned by an Idaho Falls Police Department officer. He and the victim nearly hit each other in their vehicles as the victim was pulling out of a parking lot on 17th Street.
The victim said she continued driving, but that Bautista followed her. She said she heard several "pops" and that the passenger window shattered.
Bautista originally claimed the victim chased him, and that he shot at her in self-defense. His claim was contradicted by security footage of the shooting. He told the officer he "did not know how to act in this society."
Defense Attorney Trent Grant said the court should consider Bautista's lack of maturity in handing down its sentence.
"Mr. Bautista is very young and very new to the adult world," Grant said.
Grant argued that Bautista had spent much of his teen years in juvenile detention, and did not understand that his actions as an adult had greater consequences.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Garvin noted, however, that Bautista was already on probation when arrested for the burglary, and also when he was arrested for the aggravated assault.
Garvin also noted the victim could have easily swerved when Bautista shot at her and crashed into another car.
"It could have easily resulted in more severe consequences," Garvin said.
Although Garvin agreed to recommend retained jurisdiction, he asked for longer underlying sentences.
"He has to understand he has a heavy hammer hanging over his head, and this is the time to make the change," Garvin said.
Pickett gave Bautista an underlying sentence of two to five years for aggravated assault and two to 10 years for burglary.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, is a program in which a defendant can undergo treatment while incarcerated to reduce the likelihood of recidivism. At the end of the program, typically lasting six months, Pickett can choose to release Bautista on probation or impose the underlying sentence.