An Idaho Falls man who stalked his ex and attacked her was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Joel Tingey ordered Jared Keating, 36, to serve two-to-five years in prison for first-degree stalking and four-to-10 years for felony domestic battery. Several other felony charges, including one for second-degree kidnapping and one for video voyeurism, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Keating was arrested in April 2020 after he reportedly tried to run the victim off the road. She told Police Keating had approached her and started yelling at her when she stopped at a gas station at night.
Keating followed the victim when she drove from the station and sideswiped her car. When police investigated, the victim shared several messages Keating sent her threatening her with violence and saying he should have killed her.
In an incident in December 2019, Keating and the victim were supposed to pick up shared belongings. He instead drove her out of town and hit her when she attempted to leave the car.
The victim gave an impact statement saying she still had nightmares about Keating’s actions and was afraid to go out of the house.
“If someone knocks on my door and I’m not expecting them, I go and hide in my room and let my dogs bark at them,” the victim said.
Defense Attorney Kelly Mallard said his client’s behavior was driven by his distress at the ending of the relationship.
“I’ve just come to the conclusion, your honor, that our Bonneville County Jail is full of guys because they can’t leave when a woman indicates they don’t want them in their life anymore,” Mallard said. “That’s what happened here.”
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean argued that if Mallard’s statement were true, then it was all the more important to show it’s wrong with Keating’s sentencing.
“If that is how they’re handling that, then we need to send a message that this is not okay, because this woman was put through hell,” Bean said.
Bean also said Keating had “pretty much a horrible record,” that included domestic abuse in another relationship and a refusal to cooperate when released on parole. She also noted that when he was arrested, several concerning items were found in his car, including rope, a ski mask and beanie, binoculars, handcuffs, animal leg traps and trash bags, among other items.
Bean asked the judge to give Keating a consecutive sentence, given his threats to the victim and history of violence.
Keating expressed remorse for his actions to the court, saying he was disappointed in his actions.
“I can’t take back the things I did,” Keating said. “I can’t unsay the things I said.”
Keating said he had made efforts to change in the 13 months he was incarcerated, including taking anger management classes. He said he had been in and out of jail and prison for much of his life and wanted to get his life together.
“I’m almost 40. I can’t do this for the rest of my life,” Keating said.