An Idaho Falls man who reportedly threatened a 10-year-old girl with a knife has been charged.
The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office filed a case against Johnny Martinez Jr., 36, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison. The deadly weapon enhancement increases the maximum penalty by 15 years, to a potential 20 years in prison.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, Martinez approached with a knife the victim on Friday while she was playing in her front yard and threatened her.
The victim ran inside while her father confronted Martinez, who was stabbing the family’s fence. The father told police Martinez denied doing anything. An altercation ensued, during which the father punched Martinez. Martinez then fled on foot.
Police located Martinez about 10 minutes after the incident was reported. He denied having the knife and denied having been near the victim’s home. The officer interviewing Martinez observed tears in his pants. The officer wrote the tears were consistent with someone attempting to jump a fence.
When the officer arrested Martinez, he had a meth pipe and a knife in his possession.
A no-contact order has been issued between Martinez and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.