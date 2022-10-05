Casey James Hurt

Casey James Hurt

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who threatened a group of teenagers with a knife and tried to hit one with a car was sentenced to a rider program Monday. 

Casey Hurt, 20, was given an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he completes the rider program. 

