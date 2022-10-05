An Idaho Falls man who threatened a group of teenagers with a knife and tried to hit one with a car was sentenced to a rider program Monday.
Casey Hurt, 20, was given an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he completes the rider program.
Hurt was arrested in April and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. One of those counts was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, along with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Hurt was arguing with the victims over a woman who was not supposed to be at the residence, according to court records.
Witnesses said Hurt had a shovel and they were afraid he may use it as a weapon. One of the witnesses said they took the shovel from Hurt, and that he responded by threatening them.
A member of the group then confronted Hurt, who responded by pulling out a knife and threatening him. A witness stepped between them after the victim indicated he was willing to fight Hurt.
Hurt left, but returned to the residence in a car and tried to run over the teen he had tried to fight with. A witness said Hurt drove directly at them. The victim said he had to dive out of the way to avoid being run over.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, lasts between six months and a year and focuses on reducing the likelihood of recidivism. At the end of the program the judge can either release the defendant on probation if they perform well or impose the underlying sentence if they do not.
