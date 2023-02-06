District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced a man who tried to break into a woman's car while holding a knife to retained jurisdiction Monday.
Shaun Strader, 39, had a lengthy criminal history, but none of it involving acts of violence, which Watkins said led him to believe the best solution was to focus on treating Strader's addiction.
The incident happened in August, with Strader demanding the victim let him into her car. She said she had just parked to visit her mother.
The defense and prosecution jointly recommended retained jurisdiction as part of a plea agreement in which Strader admitted to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Strader reportedly was high on meth during the incident, according to Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey.
Dewey said Strader's criminal history included felony property crime, drug possession and attempted burglary. He had just been released from prison on the burglary case when the assault happened.
Dewey added however, that violent crimes were not part of that history.
"I think the defense would agree this was a crime not of his character," Dewey said.
Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa said Strader was "brutally honest" in discussing his addiction, saying the meth use led him to believe there were people after him.
Sosa also questioned whether the victim actually feared for her life. He said the victim had struggled with her own addiction and recognized Strader was high when he demanded to get into the car. Sosa added, however, that his client admits his actions were wrong.
Strader apologized when given a chance to speak, telling the court he wanted to overcome his addiction and change his life.
"It saddens me I haven't shown my community a better Shaun," Strader said.
Watkins agreed that drugs were the main problem behind Strader's actions.
"There's no question in the Court's mind that this substance is tearing you apart," Watkins said.
Watkins gave Strader an underlying sentence of three to 15 years in prison.
Retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider program, requires a defendant to undergo a treatment program while in prison that focuses on reducing the likelihood of recidivism.
The program lasts between six months and a year, at the end of which Watkins can decide to release Strader on probation or impose the underlying sentence.
Watkins also discussed having Strader enter an adult treatment court program upon his release. The attorneys agreed it would be appropriate, with Sosa saying Strader knew he needed to focus on overcoming his addiction.
