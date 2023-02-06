Strader

Strader

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced a man who tried to break into a woman's car while holding a knife to retained jurisdiction Monday. 

Shaun Strader, 39, had a lengthy criminal history, but none of it involving acts of violence, which Watkins said led him to believe the best solution was to focus on treating Strader's addiction. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.