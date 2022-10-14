An Idaho Falls man who was accused of threatening a woman with a hammer was sentenced to four years of probation Tuesday.
Kevin Davenport, 46, accepted a plea agreement that dismissed the charge for the attack. In exchange, he pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance.
Davenport was given an underlying sentence of 18 months to four-and-a-half years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation. He was also ordered to serve 100 hours of community service.
Davenport was arrested in November after a woman called 911 and reported that he was going to kill her. She said Davenport had been "acting crazy" and talking about Satan, that he threatened her with a hammer and threw several belongings out of the residence.
A relative arrived at the residence before police to defuse the situation. The relative told officers they found drugs in Davenport's room, as well as drug paraphernalia and stolen IDs and credit cards.
After his arrest, the court ordered a mental health evaluation of Davenport. In December he was placed into the custody of the Department of Health & Welfare and that he be given treatment. He was released from treatment in February.
Davenport originally was charged with aggravated assault, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. All charges except for felony possession were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He was ordered to pay $1,285.50 in fines and fees.
