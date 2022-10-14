Kevin Davenport

Davenport

An Idaho Falls man who was accused of threatening a woman with a hammer was sentenced to four years of probation Tuesday. 

Kevin Davenport, 46, accepted a plea agreement that dismissed the charge for the attack. In exchange, he pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. 

