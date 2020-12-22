An Idaho Falls man who attempted to hit another man with his car in September was sentenced to probation on Dec. 16.
Lance Dalton, 37, was arrested after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to reports he was pouring gasoline on the victim's lawn and threatening to light it on fire.
Dalton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Two misdemeanor charges for malicious injury to property and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Dalton was at the victim's residence to pick up personal items, according to court records. He had lived there previously, but was kicked out after having conflicts with other residents on the property.
The victim said Dalton was agitated after being told he had a limited time to collect his belongings, and that he could not be on the property alone. Dalton began throwing items, then poured gasoline on the victim's car and threatened to burn it.
The victim attempted to call 911 as Dalton entered his own van and attempted to hit the victim. Security footage showed Dalton backed his car into a trailer, causing the trailer to hit the victim.
Dalton admitted to deputies he hit the trailer, but originally denied the victim was in the area at the time.
District Judge Bruce Pickett gave Dalton an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison.
Under retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider program, Dalton will undergo treatment for six months to a year in prison meant to reduce his likelihood of recidivism. Pickett may then decide to release Dalton on probation, or impose the underlying sentence if he does not believe Dalton performed well in the program.