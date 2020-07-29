An Idaho Falls man who was in a standoff with Idaho Falls Police in February was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Brett Karinen, 25, pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery, fleeing or eluding police, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Several other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement, including second-degree kidnapping, felony injury to a child, a second felony possession charge, an enhancement for committing battery in the presence of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Karinen to serve a minimum of one year in prison and up to six years for the domestic battery, one to four years for eluding police, and one to two years for drug possession. The sentences will be served concurrently.
The standoff began Feb. 18 when a woman called 911 to report Karinen had attacked her at he residence on Ashment Avenue. The victim had escaped from Karinen after a 16-year-old babysitter who was watching Karinen's child intervened.
Karinen fled the residence with his then-11-month old child and the babysitter to a residence on 7th Street. He had driven recklessly, nearly hitting children playing outside. The babysitter said Karinen threatened to hit him unless he got in the car.
Police followed Karinen to the 7th Street residence, and a standoff began. The babysitter exited the residence with the baby about an hour after the standoff began. He told police Karinen had told him and another teenager to help him hide in the house but that they had both refused.
The babysitter said Karinen had not forced him to stay in the house, but that he had been afraid to leave the infant with Karinen. Karinen later allowed the other residents in the house to leave while negotiating with police.
After three hours of negotiation and an attempt to stun Karinen with a flash grenade, he surrendered and allowed himself to be arrested. He told officers he had "blacked out" when he choked the victim and could not remember what had happened.
In addition to prison time, Karinen will be required to pay $4,206.50 in fines and fees.