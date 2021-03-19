An Idaho Falls man with a history of domestic violence was arrested Thursday after he reportedly threatened a man with a knife.
When Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene, a witness told police she had heard a commotion outside. She said that when she checked on it, she saw Chad Wise, 51, pointing a bowie knife at a man and threatening to hurt him.
The witness said Wise saw her, pointed the knife at her and blamed her for the situation. The male victim reportedly used a pole to create distance between himself and Wise.
As police interviewed the witness, Wise reportedly attempted to drive away from the scene. He was stopped by police. Several knives, including the one described by the witness, were found in the car.
Wise said the male victim had been confrontational with him while he was sharpening the knife, and that the knife may have been in his hand while they argued. Wise denied threatening anyone with the knife.
Marks were found on the victim's shoulder that appeared to have been caused by being poked with a knife, according to the affidavit.
Wise was scheduled to be sentenced in April for felony domestic battery for an incident last year in which he threw a woman to the ground and choked her. A sentencing in March had been delayed because Wise had reportedly not been cooperating with pretrial services, according to Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Garvin.
Wise was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order has been issued between Wise and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 2 in Bonneville District Court.