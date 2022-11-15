Brett Karinen

Karinen

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who was sentenced to prison two years ago for domestic violence has been arrested again.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Brett Karinen, 28, choked her when she refused to have sex with him.


