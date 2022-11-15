An Idaho Falls man who was sentenced to prison two years ago for domestic violence has been arrested again.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Brett Karinen, 28, choked her when she refused to have sex with him.
The victim said she had learned to relax when Karinen choked her, so she could breathe. She said Karinen also sat on her chest for nearly three hours, and that when she resisted she scratched his neck, leaving marks. Karinen also reportedly took her phone to stop her from calling for help.
The victim added that Karinen had behaved this way in the past. She said he would threaten her with violence if she did not have sex with him, but that he stopped threatening because he was concerned he could be charged with rape.
The victim reportedly said she believed Karinen would have raped her if she had not resisted. An officer observed a cut on her neck and a bruise on her thumb.
Karinen denied that he had assaulted the victim. An officer observed cuts on his neck that matched those the victim said she caused when struggling with Karinen. He told the officer he caused the marks himself.
During the interview Karinen reportedly attempted to enter a car and ignored the officer who told him to stop. The officer wrote in the affidavit that they worried Karinen would try to drive away. He was arrested.
Karinen later refused to speak with officers, saying he wanted to talk to a lawyer first.
Karinen has previously been arrested and sentenced for felony domestic battery after a woman reported he had hit her. A babysitter said he intervened to stop Karinen from choking the woman. Karinen fled with an 11-month old infant and a babysitter, resulting in a standoff with police. He surrendered, and was later sentenced to a year in prison.
After this latest incident, Karinen was charged with battery with intent to commit a serious felony, punishable with up to 20 years in prison. He was also charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Karinen and the victim, and his bond was set at $45,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 27 in Bonneville County Court.
