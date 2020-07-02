An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after he reportedly punched a woman.
The probable cause affidavit noted that Kevin Moses, 28, had been arrested twice previously for misdemeanor domestic abuse.
The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer Moses had punched her, showing police the bruises on her arm. The victim's children were in the residence at the time of the incident.
When questioned by police, Moses denied abusing the victim and claimed the bruises were the result of a "punching game" he played with the victim. The victim denied that they had played any such game.
Moses was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 10 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.