An Idaho Falls man who was convicted in 2021 for stalking was arrested New Year's Eve after he was reportedly found in a stolen car.
Matthew Morey, 29, admitted he had taken the car from a woman in an attempt to drive to the victim's residence.
The woman who owned the car asked him to bring it back multiple times, with Morey repeatedly refusing. She told Idaho Falls Police that on the fifth day after he took the car, she reported it stolen. The car owner said Morey had taken it from her residence in Pocatello.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer located the car in the Ryder Park parking lot at 11 a.m.
The officer detained Morey, who admitted he had possessed the vehicle for about a week. He said he had driven the car to Montana, then returned to Idaho to drive to Idaho Falls to go to the victim's residence. Morey said he wanted to visit his children, who were with the victim.
A no-contact order is in place between Morey and the victim after he was sentenced to probation for first-degree stalking. In February 2021, Morey had gone to the victim's home after she filed a civil protection order against him and caused $5,000 in damage to the residence.
During the search of the stolen car, police found methamphetamine, marijuana and hypodermic needles. Morey reportedly admitted the drugs were his.
Morey also allowed officers to check his phone. They found he had made multiple attempts to call the victim, in violation of the no-contact order.
Morey was charged with first-degree stalking, punishable with up to five years in prison, and felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He was also charged with multiple misdemeanors, including driving a vehicle without the owner's consent.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan 17 in Bonneville County Court. A probation violation has been filed in his previous stalking case, with an admit/deny hearing set for Jan. 17.
