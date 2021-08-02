An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in June for enticement of a child through the internet is now being charged in federal court.
Allen Eckman, 28, is charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. The case was filed on July 27. A motion to dismiss has been filed in his Bonneville County case.
Eckman was arrested after he reportedly sent messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, asking her for nude photographs and asking to meet up for sex.
“For me age is just a number,” Eckman reportedly wrote in one message. “As long as everyone agrees and understands what is happening no issue. 14 is old enough to make choices.”
The account Eckman contacted was in fact controlled by an Idaho Falls Police Department officer. The officer agreed to meet with Eckman and he was arrested after arriving at the home.
Eckman originally told police he was at the house to buy Pokémon cards.
He later claimed he did not intend to have sex with the girl and that he only meant to scare her and warn her that what she was doing was dangerous.
Under federal law, attempted coercion or enticement of a minor is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. By comparison, Eckman faced a maximum sentence of 15 years with no minimum in state court.
A video detention hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.