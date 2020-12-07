The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an Idaho Falls man after his remains were found inside a mobile home that caught fire Sunday.
The sheriff's office and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the mobile home park on Iona Road around 1:24 p.m., according to a combined news release from the two agencies.
The deceased man found in the residence is believed to be 61-year-old Jarius Hansen. No one else in the mobile park was injured, and the deputies and firefighters were unharmed.
An off-duty fire department captain responded to the scene after being alerted to the fire. As he arrived, the home was full of smoke and flames were showing through the windows, preventing safe entry into the home, the release said. The captain evacuated the homes around the camper.
The fire was extinguished at about 1:43 p.m. No other homes were damaged in the fire, though Hansen's home and the items inside were destroyed.
The cause of the fire, and whether it was the cause of Hansen's death, remain under investigation.