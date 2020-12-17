Attorneys for the city of Idaho Falls and other defendants in a lawsuit filed by Christopher Tapp on Dec. 7 requested that the case be dismissed.
The motion argues Tapp's accusation that Idaho Falls Police Department officers coerced him into confessing to the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge was previously settled in his criminal case.
"All of Plaintiff’s claims based on allegations of ‘coerced’ confessions are barred by the doctrine of collateral estoppel by virtue of prior decisions of the Idaho Court of Appeals, including, but not limited to, State v. Tapp, which rejected Plaintiff’s argument that certain of his confessions were coerced," the motion argues.
The city is being represented by attorneys from Christie Law Group, based in Seattle, Boise law firm Scanlan Griffiths Aldridge + Nickels, and Hall Angell & Associates, based in Idaho Falls.
"Collateral estoppel" is a legal term that refers to the rule that an issue cannot be relitigated in court.
After a jury found Tapp guilty in 1998, he filed appeals to have his confession suppressed on the grounds that police coerced him by promising leniency and threatening him with the death penalty.
Tapp's case has drawn scrutiny since an investigation by Judges for Justice found police officers fed Tapp details about the crime scene, then claimed in court that he had given that information himself. Other reports by former FBI agents, polygraph experts and wrongful conviction experts determined Tapp's false confession was coerced by officers.
The reports led to Tapp's release from prison in 2017. He was exonerated in 2019 after Brian Dripps of Caldwell was found to match DNA samples from the crime scene. Dripps admitted to raping and killing Dodge alone, though his confession is the subject of a motion to suppress hearing over whether he was properly Mirandized before detectives questioned him.
The motion to dismiss also claims allegations against individual officers should be dismissed, arguing Tapp's claims lack specific detail necessary to warrant a suit, and that the complaint does not show a pattern of abuse.
The attorneys address allegations against former IFPD Chief Steve Roos, whom Tapp's attorneys said Roos ignored the Idaho Innocence Project in 2009 when the organization reached out to him with a DNA test that could identify relatives of the killer.
Dripps was identified as a suspect through genetic genealogy that identified relatives of the DNA sample found in DNA repositories.
The defense argues that Roos was not required to follow up on the DNA test and that the onus was on Tapp and his defense attorneys to do the DNA test.
The defense also argues Tapp's claims against individual former IFPD officers should be dismissed because his attorneys did not file a bond before filing the lawsuit.
A hearing for the motion is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 27 in federal court. A status conference is scheduled in Dripps' criminal case for 9 a.m. Feb. 2 in Bonneville District Court.