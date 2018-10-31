A 45-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he called 911 on himself for sexually assaulting a child.
An Idaho Falls Police Department news release said officers responded to the location and made contact with the apparent caller, Leroy Milton Cotterell, of Idaho Falls.
Cotterell admitted to detectives that he had committed a sexual assault on a child, the release said. Police also spoke with the victim, who verified the information, the release said. Cotterell was arrested and booked into jail on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The charge is punishable with up to a life sentence.
