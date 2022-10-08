The Idaho Falls Police Department has several new K-9 officers in training as its veteran K-9s prepare for retirement.
The department said it has expanded it has increased the number of K-9 officers from three to six. Two other K-9 officers are also preparing to retire.
Police previously had three officer and dog teams, two trained to detect drugs and a third to detect explosives.
The unit is being expanded with funds raised through donations and grants, a news release said.
“The cost of acquiring a police K-9, and the necessary training and certification process, is normally upward of $15,000 per K-9,” Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer Jessica Clements wrote in a news release. “Through donations, grants, resourcefulness and in-house training expertise, the cost to Idaho Falls taxpayers has been dramatically reduced.”
The grants were provided by the U.S. Department of Energy and Idaho National Laboratory, and funds were raised by the Cross Foundation and Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation.
Three of the K-9s currently deployed are Argo, a 3-year-old German shepherd specializing in narcotics detection and tracking and apprehension, Ardis, a 2-year-old English lab, electronic storage detection, and Skadi, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois specializing in explosives detection who is still undergoing training.
Argo has been with the department since 2020, while Ardis and Skadi joined in May. The news release said Ardi’s specialty in locating electronic devices is particularly rare in policing, with only one other K-9 in Idaho having the same training. He is used as part of the Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The departments also recently acquired Ghost, Rip and Kahn, all of which are undergoing training in Alabama along with Skadi. Idaho Falls Sgt. Gabe Klepich, who will be Kahn’s partner, is overseeing their training as well as the training of their human handlers.
The new dogs will replace K-9s Rocky and Harry, both Belgian Malinois. Rocky is Klepich’s current partner and has been with the department since 2015 detecting narcotics. Harry joined in 2016 and worked in explosives detection.
Both dogs are working until the new animals are ready, and will be cared for by their human partners. The Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police will be selling plushies of the eight dogs to raise funds to help cover the cost of their care.
