Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the department is hoping to release names "soon" of those involved in a shooting at a local bar.
On Sept. 11, 2021, police responded after multiple callers reported gunshots at Hurricanes Bar on North Holmes Avenue. Police confirmed multiple rounds were fired from the parking lot toward the bar. Police also found that several bullets impacted the side of the building and cars in the parking lot.
Police located a vehicle that matched the description of one used by the shooter. The driver fled when an officer activated their emergency lights and the suspect's was stopped with a PIT maneuver.
The suspect attempted to flee on foot. During the pursuit, an Idaho Falls Police Department officer shot and injured the suspect. The suspect was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Details since then have been scarce. In the past the Idaho Falls Police Department has released names of officers in shootings within a week or two of the shooting. Clements previously said the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, which investigates officer-involved shootings, needs to complete certain parts of the investigation before the name of the officer or the suspect can be released.
Though Clements said she hopes to release more information soon, she said she could not give an exact date or time frame for an update.