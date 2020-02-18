On Tuesday, the Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Brett Karinen, a 25-year-old Idaho Falls resident, following an investigation into a domestic violence incident and a two-and-a-half-hour standoff with IFPD Patrol Officers and the IFPD SWAT team.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Ashment, after Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a call from a woman stating that Karinen had assaulted her and attempted to strangle her. While this was occurring, a 16-year-old male babysitter in the residence intervened, allowing the woman to exit the residence. The woman ran to a neighbor’s residence and used their phone to call 911.
While Idaho Falls Police Officers were en route, Karinen exited the residence getting in a Green Jeep Cherokee, taking the 16-year-old and an 11-month-old infant with him. As the first officer arrived, Karinen fled the residence, ignoring the officers' attempt to stop him. Karinen fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly westbound on 12th street.
The officer initially pursued the vehicle with lights and sirens activated, however, discontinued the pursuit after a short time due to concern for the safety of the children in the vehicle as well as other motorists on the roadway. The officer continued to follow the vehicle, attempting to keep it in sight, while also following standard traffic laws. The officer witnessed the vehicle continuing westbound on 12th street before losing sight of the vehicle. The officer was able to find fresh skid marks at the intersection of Bower and 12th street, and again on Bower and 9th street.
Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle behind a residence in the 900 block of 7th street. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle driving recklessly before stopping as well as seeing Karinen, the teenage male, and the infant leave the vehicle and enter the residence. A large number of Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the residence including the IFPD SWAT Team.
An Alert Sense message was sent out notifying residents within a quarter-mile radius of the residence to stay in their homes to allow law enforcement space to safely secure the children and