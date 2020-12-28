An Ammon man was arrested Sunday evening after Idaho Falls police said he fired a handgun into an occupied apartment.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Alice Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and stopped a sedan driven by a man who matched a description given by witnesses of the suspect and vehicle that had fled the scene. The driver, Robert Hornsby, 26, cooperated with police and was taken into custody. Police said they found two bullet casings sitting in snow on the roof of the vehicle, a handgun in plain sight tucked between the driver’s and passenger seats, and after searching the car they found a rolled-up $20 bill containing a white crystallized substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.
More officers responded to the address where the shooting reportedly occurred and found multiple bullet holes in an apartment. Witnesses said the suspect approached the apartment door, displayed a firearm and then engaged in a verbal argument with people inside the apartment. They said they heard gunshots shortly after and saw Hornsby flee the area in his vehicle. Nobody was reported injured in the incident.
Hornsby was arrested on charges of unlawful discharge of a weapon at an occupied building, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. He was also booked on a parole or probation warrant plus a failure to appear warrant from a prior charge.
Hornsby was still in Bonneville County Jail as of mid-afternoon Monday. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Jan. 8, 2021. No bail information was immediately available.