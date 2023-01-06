The Idaho Falls Police Department identified the officer and suspect from an officer-involved shooting in November.
Veteran officer Dustin Cook shot and injured Kevin Chambers, 63, on Nov. 27 at the Eagles Lodge, a department news release said.
The Idaho Falls Police Department identified the officer and suspect from an officer-involved shooting in November.
Veteran officer Dustin Cook shot and injured Kevin Chambers, 63, on Nov. 27 at the Eagles Lodge, a department news release said.
Cook has been with the department for 15 years after having spent 10 years prior to that serving as a law enforcement officer in other eastern Idaho agencies, the release said. Cook is a master firearms instructor and a member of the IFPD SWAT Team.
The release of the names comes more than six weeks after the shooting, which left Chambers injured. Chambers has been receiving medical treatment for the gunshot wound since the incident.
Police previously revealed Cook was searching for Chambers after receiving reports that Chambers was considering self-harm. The officer found Chambers at the lodge and spoke to him.
Chambers reportedly then drew a knife and the two struggled until Cook pushed him away. Cook ordered Chambers to put the knife away, but Chambers continued to approach, prompting Cook to shoot him.
The incident was witnessed by several other customers at the lodge at the time.
The shooting is under investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, with Idaho State Police taking the lead. IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements revealed the investigation is nearly complete, with the task force waiting on the results of a toxicology test from the Idaho State Lab.
From there, the investigation will be handed to the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office, which will determine if Cook was justified in his use of force against Chambers.
Clements said the prosecutor's office would also consider at that time if Chambers committed a crime and whether he should face criminal charges. She added that it was unlikely a case would be filed against Chambers while he is receiving medical treatment.
The police department will also conduct a separate review of the shooting through its Use of Force Review Board, which will determine if Cook followed department policies, and if the shooting revealed any need to change or adjust those policies. The review will take place after the prosecutor's office releases its report.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.