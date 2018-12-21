On Thursday, December 20th at approximately 08:30 AM, the Idaho Falls Police and Bonneville County Sheriff Special Investigations Unit, as well as Idaho Falls Patrol Bureau served a search warrant in the 300 block of Harvest Run, Idaho Falls.
As a result of the search, approximately 13 pounds of suspected marijuana (including THC wax) and 115 grams of suspected cocaine were recovered.
Idaho Falls Police arrested John P. Ojeda, a 23 year old Idaho Falls resident for drug trafficking in suspected marijuana (Idaho code 37-2732B(a)(1)) and drug trafficking in suspected cocaine (Idaho code Idaho code 37-2732B(a)(2)).