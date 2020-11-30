IFPD is currently investigating a case of package thefts, a.k.a. "porch pirates", in the Fairway Estates area. Based on our investigation, we believe there may be other victims in that immediate area who may be unaware that they have had packages stolen. These thefts would have occurred yesterday, Friday 11/27. Suspects specifically targeted homes in that area that do not have readily visible doorbell cameras.
We are asking anyone who lives in the Fairway Estates area to please check to make sure they didn't have any packages delivered that are now missing. If they do, they should contact IFPD at 208-529-1200.