The Idaho Falls Police Department is withholding the name of an officer who shot and injured a man four weeks after the incident occurred. 

The officer reportedly shot and injured a man during a welfare check at the Eagle Lodge on Nov. 27 when the man attacked the officer with a knife. The officer first tried to create distance between himself and the attacker, then shot the man when he continued to approach the officer. Neither the officer nor the suspect who was shot have been identified.


