The Idaho Falls Police Department is withholding the name of an officer who shot and injured a man four weeks after the incident occurred.
The officer reportedly shot and injured a man during a welfare check at the Eagle Lodge on Nov. 27 when the man attacked the officer with a knife. The officer first tried to create distance between himself and the attacker, then shot the man when he continued to approach the officer. Neither the officer nor the suspect who was shot have been identified.
For comparison, in Pullman, Washington, which is on the border with Idaho, the Washington State University Police Department on Thursday released the name of its officer who used lethal force during a standoff that happened at a Pullman apartment Dec. 15.
Recent officer-involved shootings in eastern Idaho have seen an increase in the gap between when a shooting occurs and when the involved individuals are publicly identified by police.
In a previous officer-involved shooting in September 2021, the department did not identify the officer or the suspect involved for 47 days, when court records stated Officer Mitchall Bierma had shot Levi Bautista after Bautista pointed a gun at him. The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office released a report shortly after stating Bierma's actions were justified.
The time stands in contrast to previous shootings. In 2018 when Officer Evan Laughter III shot and killed Shane McVey, both men were identified the day after the shooting. Laughter's actions were deemed justified after an investigation found McVey had tried to use pepper spray on the officer, and had likely intended to commit suicide by cop.
Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the police department prefers to release the names of the involved individuals together, and that the recent gaps between shootings and the release of names do not reflect a change in department policy.
Both the Eagle Lodge shooting and the Bautista shooting involved people who survived the shooting, and were in conflict with officers at the time.
The shooting is under investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, with Idaho State Police acting as the lead agency.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.