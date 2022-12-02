The names of an Idaho Falls Police Department officer and the man he shot during a standoff Sunday have not been released five days after the shooting.
Jessica Clements, public information officer for the police department, said there was no update on the case as of Friday.
On Monday, a news release stated the names of those involved were being withheld while the Idaho State Police investigate the shooting.
"The name of the involved man and the involved Idaho Falls Police Officer are not being released at this time to allow the Critical Incident Task Force the time necessary to conduct interviews of those involved, as well as to ensure the man’s next of kin have received proper notification of the incident," Clements wrote in the news release.
An officer reportedly shot and injured a man at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue after the man charged at him with a knife.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. No update was available Friday on his condition.
The shooting was reportedly witnessed by several bar patrons. The officer had a body camera on that recorded the altercation.
Police say the officer was looking for the victim at the bar as part of a wellness check after the man had reportedly expressed suicidal thoughts.
The time between an officer-involved shooting and the release of the names of those involved has varied for Idaho Falls Police officers.
In 2018 the Idaho Falls Police Department released the name of Shane McVey a day after he was shot by an officer after attacking the officer with pepper spray. The officers were identified three days after the shooting.
By comparison, with the 2021 officer-involved shooting of Levi Bautista, who was armed, both the officer and Bautista were not publicly identified until 47 days after the shooting.
The officer in Sunday's shooting remains on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.
