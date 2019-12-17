The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Police Department arrested three people Monday after an investigation led to the discovery of nearly five pounds of methamphetamine.
Debra J. Trujillo, 61, and Robert. J. Winterholler, 34, have been charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Kimberly J. Winterholler, 32, was also arrested for misdemeanor drug possession.
According to court records, Robert Winterholler had arranged the sale of 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover detective at KJ's Travel Center. He was arrested when he arrived to make the sale. During the search of his car, detectives also found Kimberly Winterholler's purse with 4 grams of marijuana inside.
Law enforcement acted on a warrant for Trujillo's trailer Monday. Police found her with 3.5 pounds of marijuana, split into bags. They also found $4,977 in cash. The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police assisted.
Both Robert Winterholler and Trujillo have preliminary hearings scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Bonneville County Courthouse. Trafficking in 400 or more grams of methamphetamine is punishable with a mandatory 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. Their bonds were set at $50,000 each.