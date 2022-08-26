Idaho Falls Police car file
An Idaho Falls Police Department squad car is seen in August 2018.

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. 

The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook used excessive force to detain Irvine. He was later released, and no charges were filed.

