Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force.
The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook used excessive force to detain Irvine. He was later released, and no charges were filed.
The response addresses each paragraph of Irvine's complaint, either disputing the assertions made or stating that the city does not have the information to know if the assertion is true.
Among the claims made by Irvine that the city denied were that Cook immediately tackled him when he tried to leave the scene. The city also denies that Cook did not have probable cause, that his actions were unreasonable, and that he did so due to inadequate training from the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Irvine said he suffered serious injuries when Cook tackled him that required two surgeries. His complaint states that he was being threatened by a man with a baseball bat in a parking lot when Cook arrived. Irvine reportedly tried to flee, but was stopped by Cook.
Cook's report on the incident differs, with him writing that Irvine appeared to be the aggressor and that the man with the baseball bat was listed as a victim.
Cook writes that when he arrived, he told the man with the bat to drop the weapon, and that the man with the bat complied. When Irvine got on his bicycle, Cook reportedly ordered him to stop, before running to push him off the bicycle.
Irvine's complaint states that Cook broke eight of his ribs when he tackled him off the bicycle. Five of those ribs were reportedly severely displaced, and had to be fixed with metal screws.
Jason Wood, Irvine's attorney, filed a motion for summary judgment after the city filed its response. In that motion, Wood disputes that Cook yelled for Irvine to stop before tackling him. He also added that Irvine reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, in addition to his other injuries.
Wood accused Cook of violating Irvine's Fourth Amendment rights by tackling him, stating that Irvine and the man with the bat were estimated to be 10 yards apart when Cook arrived, and that Cook did not have probable cause to believe Irvine had committed or was about to commit a crime.
"The only remotely inculpatory evidence available to defendant Cook against Mr. Irvine was: (a) Mr. Irvine was in the vicinity of the alleged disturbance of the peace; and (b) he rode away on his bike and allegedly disregarded Cook’s commands to stop," Wood writes. "However, neither of these, alone or in combination, support a reasonable suspicion that Mr. Irvine had committed a crime."
Wood also claims Cook should not be protected by qualified immunity, a legal principle that protects government officials from civil suits if they act reasonably and in good faith. He claimed the idea of qualified immunity was now in question due to the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling that overturned Roe v Wade. Wood states the textualist ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court, which in part cited the lack of any written, explicit right to abortion.
Wood argues that U.S. law also has no written guarantee of qualified immunity, instead being established through previous Supreme Court rulings, and therefore could be similarly overturned.
The city filed a response to the motion for summary judgment, saying the motionshould not be considered because the parties have yet to complete discovery, and the defense has not had a chance to question the witnesses Wood cites in his arguments.
A scheduling conference is scheduled for Sept. 30.