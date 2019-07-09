A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody on July 3, accused of stabbing his mother.
Police responded to a residence on the south side of town early that morning, said Idaho Falls police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Clements said the 13-year-old was taken into custody immediately and remains in custody with charges pending.
The woman, who was 37, was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Clements didn't have the woman's exact condition but said she is alive. According to a GoFundMe page set up for the victim, she had to be flown to Utah for surgery and will need weeks or months in the hospital there to recover.
Clements said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, and that since the suspect is a juvenile police don't expect to release any further information.