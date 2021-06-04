An Idaho Falls teenager has been charged with multiple felonies after police discovered several videos of child rape in his possession.
Curtis Asa Petersen, 18, was a juvenile at the time the videos were discovered. He is being charged as an adult.
Police also found video recordings of people in a home bathroom. The videos appear to have been recorded by a hidden camera.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers first started investigating Petersen after a girl reported he asked her for nude photos in exchange for a pair of wireless headphones.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a warrant to search Petersen's digital devices. The probable cause affidavit describes several videos in disturbing detail that were found on his computer. The videos depict children ranging in age from 3 to 10 years old being raped by adults.
Police also found recordings of two girls in bathrooms on the computer. Both women were known to Petersen, according to the affidavit. A camera disguised as a USB charger was also found in his possession. At least one of the victims was a juvenile at the time the recording was made.
Petersen reportedly admitted to downloading child pornography. He also reportedly admitted to buying the hidden camera for the purpose of secretly recording girls as they used the bathroom.
Petersen was charged with willful possession of child sexually exploitative material, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with two counts of video voyeurism, punishable with up to five years in prison each.
Petersen was released on pretrial supervision. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 22 in Bonneville County Court.