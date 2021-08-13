A 17-year-old Idaho Falls boy is being charged as an adult after he reportedly raped two younger boys and recorded it on his phone.
According to the probable cause affidavit, images of the victims being raped were found on Brandon Wheeler's phone when Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a search warrant in February 2020.
The images depicted a young boy performing sex acts on Wheeler. Several images were also reportedly found depicting Wheeler sexually abusing a dog.
The deputies reportedly found images of child pornography depicting the sexual abuse of juvenile girls on Wheeler's phone.
Court records include details of an interview with another teenage boy who reportedly told deputies that he had sexually abused younger boys. He said he had also overheard Wheeler forcing the younger children to perform sex acts, and in a separate incident, he overheard one of the younger boys saying "no" and "stop" to Wheeler.
The detective who interviewed the other teen boy indicated in the affidavit that he had learning disabilities. The detective submitted the case to the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office based on his confession. Court records in juvenile cases are sealed.
Wheeler was charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison on each count.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in Bonneville County Court.