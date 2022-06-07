Idaho State Police troopers on Sunday stopped a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling north on Interstate 15 in the Idaho Falls area and found a large amount of drugs.
After finding probable cause, troopers conducted a search of the vehicle which yielded a large amount of fentanyl, an Idaho State Police news release said. Nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills located inside the vehicle along with methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded gun. The pills had an estimated $55,000 street value, the release said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that was created as a pain killer for cancer patients that could be applied through patches. The drug is 100 times more potent than morphine, and as little as two milligrams can be fatal.
As a result of the stop, two Minnesota women, Cyndie Chavez, 38, and Virginia Adams, 36, were arrested and booked at the Bonneville County Jail, the release said. Their felony charges included felon in possession of a firearm, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. They also were charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable by up to five years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver is punishable with up to life in prison.